THUNDER BAY – Living – Confederation College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) program is hosting its annual career fair Friday, February 10, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The fair is designed to link current students with local employers for placement opportunities, as well as have upcoming graduates get connected within their future field. The event will be hosted in the college’s McIntyre Building Atrium and will have 20 local employers meeting with first and second-year students.

“Early childhood education is essential to the success of families as well as our communities. There are not enough early childhood educators to meet the demand in the District of Thunder Bay,” says Ken Boshcoff, Chair of the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB). “Confederation College’s ECE Career Fair is an important opportunity to spotlight this important field of work. Any step taken to introduce more potential educators to the field is a step in the right direction.”

Confederation College’s two-year Early Childhood Education diploma program is designed to give students a broad education in the theory of Early Childhood Education, child development, early childhood curriculum and pedagogy. Students will learn the skills and knowledge needed to plan educational programs and play environments to nurture each child’s development and learning, making a real difference in their lives. Courses cover a wide range of ECE topics including play and inquiry-based learning; effective interpersonal communication; child development; working with families; guidance; and health, safety and wellness.

ECE Program Coordinator Carly Rich touts the potential connections for students as one of the benefits of the event. “The Early Childhood Education program at Confederation College offers innovative course delivery and teaching practices that cultivate and develop critical and reflective practitioners,” says Rich. “Our annual career fair recognizes and supports community needs for Registered Early Childhood Educators as well as, creates an opportunity for Early Childhood Education students to showcase their current knowledge, skills, and practices to future employers as they near completion of their two-year diploma program. “