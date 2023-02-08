Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police have arrested Jessie Veikko Allan KUOKKANEN early on Wednesday morning in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 300-block area of Fassina Street just after 8:50 p.m. on Monday, February 6 following a disturbance that had just occurred.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS were also dispatched to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a seriously injured adult male.

The male was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation. The investigation is now being treated as an attempted homicide.

As a result of continued investigation, a male suspect was identified.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit located the suspect just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.

Jessie Veikko Allan KUOKKANEN, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Armed Robbery

• Attempted Murder

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, February 8th and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Investigators are also asking anyone with home or business surveillance cameras, or people who may have dash camera footage, in the area of Fassina Street and Valley Street, to check their footage and come forward if they believe they have anything relevant.