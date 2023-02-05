Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating a missing person, Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE – 16 years of age.

Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE was last seen on February 4th, at approximately 6:00 pm in the area of Hunter Road.

Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE is described as an Indigenous female, standing about 5’8″ tall with a thin build and a light/medium complexion.

She has dyed light brown shoulder length hair with blue tips and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, long dark brown winter jacket with a hood, light brown boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com