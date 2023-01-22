THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lana BIGHEAD a 42 years of age female.

Lana was last seen on Wednesday, January, 18th, in the area of Grenville Ave.

Lana is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5’2” feet tall

– 130lbs

– medium build

– dark brown hair

– dark brown eyes

– glasses (unknown frame specifics)

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a burgundy sweater that the word “Banff” on the front.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com