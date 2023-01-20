THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Dylan SHAGANASH.
Dylan is described as:
– Male
– Indigenous
– Fair complexion
– 5’7″
– 145 pounds
– Medium build
– Dark brown short hair
– Brown eyes
– Tattoo of the letter “D” on right forearm
– Unknown clothing descriptors
If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com