THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Terilyn Troutlake 33 years of age.

Terilyn was last seen on Tuesday, 17 of January at about 6 pm in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Terilyn is described as a Indigenous female standing about 5’8” tall with a medium build. She has black shoulder length hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, and a hospital gown.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com