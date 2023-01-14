THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, 48-year-old, Alex Jr. McKAY.

Alex Jr. McKAY was last seen on January 11, 2022 around 2 p.m., leaving the area of the 400 block of Balmoral Street, heading to the 900 block of Oliver Road,

Alex Jr. McKAY is described as being an Indigenous male, with a medium build, short length black hair and brown eyes.

Clothing descriptors are unknown at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.