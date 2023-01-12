Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Daniel ANTILLA, 40.

Daniel was last seen in the 1300 block of Mountdale Avenue on Dec. 18, 2022. He was formally reported as a missing person to the Thunder Bay Police Service on Jan. 9.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

Daniel is described as a White male standing about 5’11” tall with a medium build. He usually sports a beard, but was clean shaven when he was last seen.

He has short blond hair and blue eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.