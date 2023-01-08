THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Christina GROVER, 43-year-old.
Christina Grover was last seen on January 05, 2023 in the James Street and Limbrick Street area.
Christina is described as:
– Female
– Indigenous
– 5’4″ tall
– 165 pounds
– Thin build
– Dark brown hair unkept
– Hair shoulder length
– Eye color Brown
– Tattoo between thumb and finger of a black dot
and was last seen wearing:
– Black tall winter boots
– White/Yellow checkered pattern jacket
– Maybe a multiple shade blue jacket
– Backpack (unknown of the colour)
– Grey/orange Lockbox with prescriptions inside
If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.