THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person, Christina GROVER, 43-year-old.

Christina Grover was last seen on January 05, 2023 in the James Street and Limbrick Street area.

Christina is described as:

– Female

– Indigenous

– 5’4″ tall

– 165 pounds

– Thin build

– Dark brown hair unkept

– Hair shoulder length

– Eye color Brown

– Tattoo between thumb and finger of a black dot

and was last seen wearing:

– Black tall winter boots

– White/Yellow checkered pattern jacket

– Maybe a multiple shade blue jacket

– Backpack (unknown of the colour)

– Grey/orange Lockbox with prescriptions inside

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.