THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Latanya TAIT, a 25-year-old female.

Latanya TAIT was last seen on the evening of December 31, 2022 in the area of the 500 block of Donald Street West.

Latanya TAIT is described as an Indigenous female, 5’10” tall with a medium build. She has medium length brown curly hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown as to what she is wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.