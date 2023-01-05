THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Travis ATITISE, a 34-year-old male.

Travis ATITISE was last seen on the evening of January 1, 2023 in the area of the 200 block of Lincoln Street,

Travis ATITISE is described as an Indigenous male, 6’5″ tall with a medium build. He has dark brown eyes, black hair and facial hair.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.