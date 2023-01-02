Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public assistance in locating missing person Charley Hastings, a 15-year-old female.

Charley was last seen on Saturday the 31 of December in the area of Minnesota Street.

Charley is described as a Indigenous female with light skin, standing about 5’3” tall with a thin build. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket and possibly grey joggers.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com