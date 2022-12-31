Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service seek the public’s assistance in locating missing person Andrew START, a 31-year-old male.

Andrew START was last seen on December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Marion St.

Andrew START is described as a Caucasian male standing about 5′ 5″ tall with a medium build. He has brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

Andrew START was last seen wearing a red checkered jacket and black shoes.

Andrew START may be driving a green 2006 Ford Focus

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.