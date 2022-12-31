Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Spiria Kwandibens a 27-year-old female.

Spiria is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’5” feet tall with a thin build. She has brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a right nostril piercing.

At this time, it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com