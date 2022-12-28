THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Courtney LAWSON-BIRD, 21 years old.

Courtney LAWSON-BIRD was last seen on the afternoon of December 14, 2022 in the area of the 600 block of Red River Road.

Courtney LAWSON-BIRD is described as a Indigenous female, 5’2″ tall with a heavy build. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long white parka.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807)684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.