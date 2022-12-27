THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Daniel ANDY, 26 years old.

Daniel ANDY was last seen by a family member on December 17, 2022 in the 100 block of Valley Street.

Daniel ANDY is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’3″ tall with a medium build. He has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with brown fur on the hood, black jeans and brown Timberland boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.