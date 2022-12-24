Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person James MORROW, a 43-year-old male.

James MORROW was last heard from by his family members approximately three weeks ago.

James MORROW is a Caucasian male, 5’9″ tall with a medium build. He has brown/blonde short, curly hair, blue eyes, and usually has a beard.

There are no clothing descriptors available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.