Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Juliette RAVEN, a 29-year-old female.

Juliette RAVEN was last seen on December 15, 2022 at approximately 3:00 a.m. in the area of Machar Avenue.

Juliette RAVEN is described as an Indigenous female, 5’5” tall. She has black shoulder length hair with green tips, usually in a ponytail and brown eyes.

Juliette RAVEN was last seen wearing a a long black winter jacket with fur on the hood, dark blue sweater with a hood and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.