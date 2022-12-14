Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Roberta FONTAINE, a 51-year-old female.

Roberta FONTAINE was last seen on December 10, 2022 in the 200 block of South May St at approximately 11:30 pm.

Roberta FONTAINE is described as an Indigenous female, 5′ 8″ tall with a medium build. She has shoulder length brown straight hair, brown eyes and a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Clothing descriptors are unknown at this time.

Roberta FONTAINE was supposed to meet family members in Winnipeg today however failed to arrive.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.