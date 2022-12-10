Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Gavin KAKEKAYASH, 14 years old.

Gavin KAKEKAYASH was last seen on December 9, 2022 in the area of the 400 block of Balmoral Street.

Gavin KAKEKAYASH is described as an Indigenous male, 5’9” tall with a medium build. He has short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a winter puffer jacket with a black top half and orange-red bottom half, black jogging pants and black winter boots.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com