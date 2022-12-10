Packed with blockbuster games and attractive bonuses, Captain Cooks Casino is a Microgaming-powered entertainment hub. The Casino Classic is on the other side of the spectrum that appreciates and rewards players’ loyalty and commitment next to the rich prize pool. Both online casinos participate in the networked Casino Rewards program. We will show you their pros and cons in this face-to-face Captain Cooks Casino vs. Casino Classic review.

List of casino games

Both casinos offer 550+ games powered by Microgaming. Players are entitled to the full range of services provided by the industry-leading software studio. Canadian players can also discover other highquality online gambling possibilities like those in Captain Cook’s by Casinoscanada.reviews before going deeper into the action here. We recommend that you carefully read the information below in order to feel confident in the gambling world.

Online Casino Game Selection Captain Cooks Casino Casino Classic 3-Reel Slots Double Wammy, Foxpot, Oni Hunter Plus 108 Heroes Multiplier Fortunes, Couch Potato, Diamond Empire Themed and Branded Slots Agent Jane Blonde Max Volume 10000x, Lara Croft Tomb Raider Secret of the Sword, Fiona’s Christmas Fortune Game of Thrones Power Stacks, Jurassic Park, Jungle Jim and the Lost Sphinx Online Slot Progressive Jackpot Games Mega Moolah, Mega Vault Millionaire, Treasure Nile 5 Reel Atlantean Treasures, Cash Splash jackpot slot game, Casino Rewards: 20 Year Celebration Table Games Dealers Club, Fortune Finder with Sarati, Match Day No-Commission Baccarat, Wheel of Winners, Sic Bo Roulette European, American, French Turbo Fortune, Turbo Multifire, Sapphire Blackjack Vegas Downtown, Vegas Single Deck, Vegas Strip Multi Hand European, Multi Hand Vegas Downtown, Red Deal Blackjack Video Poker Aces and Eights, Aces & Faces 10 Play, Deuces & Joker 10 Play Power Aces & Faces Power, Double Double Bonus, All Aces 10 Play Power Scratch Card 1524 Golden Quest, Immortal Romance Scratch, Queen of the Crystal Rays Las Vegas Survivors Scratch, Super Showball, Thunderstruck II Scratch Live-Dealer Games Baccarat, Caribbean Stud, Hold’em Monopoly Live, Super Sic Bo, Dream Catcher

Thanks to the appliance of HTML5 technology, there is no need to download an app to enjoy their offer on mobile devices. Both platforms respond on smaller screens of any iOS and Android-powered smartphone or tablet.

Bonuses

For just $5, Captain Cooks Casino, grants each newbie an opportunity to become an instant moneybag.

The bonus grants 100 chances to spin the Mega Money Wheel and claim jackpots between $8 and $1 million. Moreover, the series of your subsequent deposits after hitting all free spins are also quite rewarding:

the second off 100% adds up to $100 to your bankroll;

the third installment is 50% up to $150;

the fourth investment leads to a 25% bonus up to $125;

the fifth grants a 100% match bonus up to $100.

The Casino Classic also focuses on the creation of overnight millionaires. But their modus operandi is slightly different. First, you should register and claim a free chance to spin the wheel and hit the main prize. Then, assuming you’d like to pay a single dollar minimum deposit, the casino automatically unlocks 40 extra times to claim a big win. In total, that would be 40+3 free spins for the prize. Also, you can double all stakes with another Casino Classic bonus since the second deposit brings a maximum of $100.

Both platforms participate in the networked Casino Rewards program. Therefore, the Casino Classic rewards its loyal customers under the same scheme projected at the Captain Cooks Casino. To avoid repetitions, we will show you how the program works, or you can read the best Classic Casino review and check it there, along with other great things. The Casino Rewards Loyalty Program has six levels – Green, Bronze, Silver, Golden, Platinum, and Diamond.

Wagering real money brings casino chips at the exchange rate of 100 points = 1 dollar chips. By progressing levels, players from Canada unlock higher prizes and attractive promotions. It can be exclusive titles, birthday gifts, VIP funds manager, etc. Every month, themed promotions are organized. They give you more chips to the accumulation wallet. You can redeem chips anytime, presuming a minimum of 1,000 in the balance. After redeeming, the credits should reach your wallet within five minutes.

Finally, there is an extra opportunity to boost your bankroll. You can play at Canadian casinos such as Captain Cooks and Casino Classic. After registering a new casino account, you will automatically enroll in the Time of Your Life Sweepstakes. The unique casino deal depends on levels achieved through phases elaborated earlier. So, the higher the level, the more tickets you’ll have to enter the sweepstakes. Accordingly, there would be more hits for life-changing prizes. To receive your winnings, ensure meeting all bonus casino terms and conditions, as displayed at both sites.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

The selection of payment methods meet all industry standards. It features multiple services and providers, including::

Credit and debit cards produced by Visa Mastercard and JCB, including Visa Electron, among others;

popular ewallets such as Skrill, Neteller, and EcoPayz;

Interac via bank transfer and credit unions;

voucher payment options such as Paysafecard;

Astropay;

bank transfers and MuchBetter.

When asking for withdrawals, ensure you’re familiar with the casino’s weekly and other caps. For example, no matter the size of prizes scored while playing slots, you can take only $4,000 per week. Still, the cap doesn’t apply to the most successful gamblers, and it is possible to negotiate better terms depending on their current level. You must wait up to 2 business days for the cashier to release your winnings. Remember that this rule stands no matter the site and game, meaning you’ll find it at Captain Cooks Casino and Casino Classic.

Support Services

Captain Cooks and Classic Casino share the same customer support platform in that any player has multiple ways to contact them. First, you can initiate a live chat conversation active 24/7, schedule a phone call, or fill out the form and submit it electronically. You must first select the query from the list to send an email. It includes bonuses, freebies, promotions, withdrawals, cash-in, and verification. The emailing solution is intended for players who are not in a rush since the customer service team will process emails within 48 hours.

You will play in a safe and secure environment thanks to Kahnawake Gaming Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. They also answer whether the Classic Casino and Captain Cooks Casino are legit. The operating company is an eCOGRA member guaranteeing that all games are independently tested for randomness and fairness. Also, if there’s a dispute, you’ll know where to address it.

Client’s Reviews

Customers who registered and played at Captain Cooks Casino and Casino Classic had a quality experience. They could enjoy mobile and desktop configuration without compromising any aspect. Thanks to the latest security protocols, they had an opportunity to test a massive number of games (550+) and enjoy free spins. The Captain Cooks Casino website and the Casino Classic offer entertainment for days. Finally, along with rating them among casino websites with the best design, reviewers appreciated the possibility of gaming on handheld gadgets without downloading any mobile application.

Author Rating

Players will get a lot of fun in a reliable, protected, and licensed gaming environment – this stands for both Captain Cooks and Classic Casino. Still, each reviewed item has distinctive characteristics. You will find the best Microgaming games and top titles. They can produce millions in a single spin, all backed up with attractive promotional leaflets. On the other hand, the Casino Classic offers a no-deposit bonus where a single spin is enough to change your life completely. Therefore, it’s all about your needs and ambitions. Do you want to enjoy a series of promotional deals or try your luck and still get enough boosters for a quality online gaming experience?