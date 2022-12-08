Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in locating missing person Melissa TAIT, a 15-year-old female.

Melissa TAIT was last seen on December 8, 2022 in the area of Edward Street North at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Melissa TAIT is described as an Indigenous female, 5’9” tall with a medium build. She has short black hair with blonde tips, brown eyes, wearing thin black frame glasses.

Melissa TAIT was last seen wearing dark grey sweat pants, black winter jacket with a hood, black Air Jordan runners and a black toque.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.