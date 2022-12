KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public to assist in locating a 51-year-old male.

Larry BIRD is described as an aboriginal male with a medium build approximately 5′ 11″ tall and 200 pounds who was last seen on November 30, 2022.

Anyone with information about the missing male is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.