Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Cassidy POULIN, 25 years old.

Cassidy POULIN was last seen on November 28, 2022 in the area of the 100 block of May Street South.

Cassidy POULIN is described as an Indigenous female, 5’10” tall with a medium build. She has long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Cassidy was last seen wearing a purple jacket with fur on the hood, black pants, a grey shirt, uses a walker.

There is no photo available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.