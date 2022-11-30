Around the world, all eyes are focused on the World Cup, which is being held from mid-November – mid December. As Sir Anthony Ritossa and his team prepare to host the next Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit in February 2023, the celebrations around Saudi Arabia’s stunning win over Argentina are top of mind and a cause for reflection.

Indeed, there are many lessons that family businesses and entrepreneurs can learn from the World Cup. Like the World Cup teams, families and start-ups are also teams in a way with everyone playing an important role. Teams are comprised of individuals who come together and work collaboratively as a group towards achieving a common goal. This is true in sports as well as in families and businesses.

To achieve their objectives, we need to find ways to motivate team members. Through World Cup examples, family businesses may be able to draw on individual strengths and weaknesses that enable better results overall. This is particularly true when it comes to wealth preservation and succession planning for the next generation.

An effective family office or family business will analyse and understand what motivates its members, both professionally and personally. From this, they can create plans and strategies that encourage team members to reach their full potential.

Ultimately, everyone should take inspiration from the World Cup by creating an environment of collaboration. This will help us to thrive in a competitive global landscape and ensure that family wealth is sustainably passed onto the next generation. With these lessons in mind, family businesses can set up strategies for growth and development that are built for success.

From a family office point-of-view, watching the World Cup provides valuable insights into how teams work together against all odds to achieve something extraordinary – just like families do every day. Leveraging lessons from this global event helps us not only understand each family member’s strengths and weaknesses, but also apply them to their own strategies.

By applying family office tenets like collaboration and team-building, family offices can create an environment where individual talents come together to achieve long-term sustainable growth. With a little guidance from the World Cup, family offices will be able to build a bright future for their family in today’s uncertain world.