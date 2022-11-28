THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Tyler Laberge – Garafalo a 26-year-old male.

Tyler was last scene on Friday, November 26 at about 1am in the area of South Cumberland Street.

Tyler is described as a white male standing 6’3” tall with a slim build. He has short blonde hair and green eyes. At this time it is unknown what he was wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.