THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Michael Bouchard.

Michael was last scene on Tuesday, November 22 at about 7 p.m. in the area of 980 Oliver Road.

Michael is described as a indigenous male standing 5′ 8″ tall with medium build. He has short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a stubble beard.

He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, black jeans, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.