THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jolene TAIT, 37 years old.

Jolene TAIT was last in communication with family on November 3, 2022.

Jolene TAIT is described as an Indigenous female, 5’5″, medium build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogger pants and tan Timberland boots.

No photo available at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.