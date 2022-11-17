THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Madison SMITH, an 18-year-old.

Madison SMITH was last seen on November 16, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Ontario Street.

Madison SMITH is described as an Indigenous female. She is 5’3” tall with a medium build. She has long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Madison SMITH was last seen wearing a black toque, black parka with brown fur trim on the hood, navy blue pajama pants, black boots and a black back pack.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.