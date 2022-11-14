THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Dylan WABASON, a 20-year-old male.

Dylan WABASON was last seen on November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the area of Tamarack Place.

Dylan WABASON is described as an Indigenous male, 5’9” tall with a thin build. He has short straight dark brown hair and brown eyes. He also has scars on the hairline of his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a light green sweater, blue joggers and red and white shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.