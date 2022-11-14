THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Lewis CHAPMAN, 21 years old.

Lewis CHAPMAN was last seen on November 9, 2022 on John Street.

Lewis CHAPMAN is described as an Indigenous male, 6’3” tall with a medium build. He has short straight black hair and brown eyes. He also has a patchy beard.

Unknown clothing descriptors at this time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com