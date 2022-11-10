THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting assistance in locating missing person Bradley AHO, 40.

Bradley was last seen in the 600 block of James Street North just before midnight on Friday, Nov. 4.

Bradley is described as a White male standing about 6’1” tall with a medium build. He has short light brown hair, sports a goatee, and has blue eyes.

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators locate this missing person please call police at (807) 684-2100. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.