THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Scott CARLSON-COLE, a 24-year-old male.

Scott was last seen on November 8, 2022 at approximately 1000 in the area of Minot Avenue.

Scott is described as:

– Male

– Caucasian

– Fair complexion

– 6’0’’, 160lb, thin build

– Short, straight blonde hair

– Short blonde beard

– Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur on hood, dark grey sweatpants, and beige shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com