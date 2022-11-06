THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Geri Gillies, a 31-year-old male.

Geri Gillies was last heard from on Saturday, October 30 at about 1:45 pm. His location at that time was unknown.

Geri is described as a White male standing approximately 5’6″ with a medium build. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes. Sometimes he has facial hair but is normally shaved.

At this time clothing descriptors are unknown.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.