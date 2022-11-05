THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Rebecca Atlookan.

Rebecca was last seen on Tuesday , November 1 at approximately 4 pm in the area of 1200 East Arthur St.

Rebecca is described as Indigenous, female, standing about 5’4” tall with a thin build. She has straight medium length black hair that has faded red dye sections. She has brown eyes and was last scene wearing all black.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.