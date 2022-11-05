THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person, Falishia WESLEY, a 20-year-old female.

Falishia WESLEY was last in contact with family overnight into November 5, 2022.

Falishia WESLEY is described as an Indigenous female, 5’6” tall with a medium build. She has light long brown hair and brown eyes.

Unknown last clothing descriptors.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.