THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Marcus MOONIAS a male, aged 31 years old.

Marcus was last seen in the 900 block of Oliver Road on Nov. 03 at approximately 06:30 pm.

Marcus is described as:

– Male

– Indigenous

– 5’7’’

– 117KG

– Medium Build

– Black, short hair

– Brown eyes

– Cross tattoo on right forearm

– “MKJM” tattoo on left knuckles

– Scars on both forearms

and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.

If you have any information about this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.