THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Marcus MOONIAS a male, aged 31 years old.
Marcus was last seen in the 900 block of Oliver Road on Nov. 03 at approximately 06:30 pm.
Marcus is described as:
– Male
– Indigenous
– 5’7’’
– 117KG
– Medium Build
– Black, short hair
– Brown eyes
– Cross tattoo on right forearm
– “MKJM” tattoo on left knuckles
– Scars on both forearms
and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.
If you have any information about this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.