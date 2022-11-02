THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kelly WILKINS, a 54-year-old female.

Kelly WILKINS was last seen in the area of Balmoral Street and Central Avenue at approximately 6:00 pm on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Kelly WILKINS in described as a white female, 5’7″, with a medium build and medium complexion. She has green eyes, grey and blonde, shoulder length straight hair and a tattoo of a bird on her right forearm. She was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a burgundy sweatshirt over a navy blue hoodie, navy blue shoes and had black backpack.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.