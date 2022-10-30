THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Michael SPENCE.

SPENCE was last seen in the area of 980 Oliver Rd. on 29 October 2022, around 11:00 a.m.

SPENCE is described as male, Indigenous, 180 cm tall, 114 kg husky build, short black hair, brown eyes, “Spence” tattoo on his neck.

SPENCE was last seen wearing black hat, black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com