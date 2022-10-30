THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Jemima CROMARTY, 34 years old.

Jemima CROMARTY was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street on October 29, 2022 in the mid-afternoon.

Jemima CROMARTY is described as an Indigenous female, 5’3″, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She also wears glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink jacket.

Jemima CROMARTY was accompanied by her three children, ages 3, 5 and 7.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.