Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Latanya TAIT, 25 years old.

Latanya TAIT was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Ontario Street on October 29, 2022 at approximately 8:30 am.

Latanya TAIT is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″, with a medium build, brown eyes and long curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com