THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Kelly CAMPBELL, 31yrs.

Kelly was last seen by family members in August, 2022.

Kelly is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5′ 5″ tall with a thin build, weighing approximately 135 lbs. She has long brown, straight hair and brown eyes.

Kelly has some scars on both of her forearms.

There are no clothing descriptors available.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com