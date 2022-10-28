THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing teen Macie HODGINS, 16.

Macie was last seen in the 500 block of Churchill Drive West at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Macie is described as a White female standing about 5’2” tall with a thin build. She has brown eyes, and brown shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.