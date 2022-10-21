THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Ashley KOKOKONS, a 20-year-old female.

Ashley was last seen on the 20th of October, 2022 at around 3:00 PM in the area of Oliver Road.

Ashley is described as an Indigenous female, approximately 5′ 3″ tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with a small build. She has long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Ashley was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and carrying a brown purse.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com