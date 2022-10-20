Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Thunder Bay – News – A Thunder Bay man driving with an obstructed view and broken taillight now faces charges of drug trafficking after cocaine was discovered after a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Primary Response Unit was on general patrol when the officer observed a vehicle being driven with a tarp obstructing its back window and a broken tail-light.

The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000-block of Memorial Avenue just before 1:30 am EDT on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Further investigation revealed the male driver of the vehicle was also a suspended driver.

Police also learned the driver was in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Stephen Bruce APPEL, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Failure to Comply with Probation Order

He appeared in court on Thursday, October 20, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.