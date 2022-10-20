THUNDER BAY – News – Those trips to the grocery store are costing more and you are taking home less. Inflating prices are taking a first bite out of everything consumers buy.
Statistics Canada has released the September Inflation Rates for select Canadian cities.
- St. John’s, N.L.: 5.8 per cent (6.0)
- Charlottetown-Summerside: 9.0 per cent (8.7)
- Halifax: 7.3 per cent (7.8)
- Saint John, N.B.: 6.8 per cent (7.4)
- Québec City: 6.7 per cent (7.2)
- Montreal: 6.8 per cent (7.2)
- Ottawa: 6.8 per cent (7.3)
- Toronto: 6.6 per cent (6.8)
- Thunder Bay, Ont.: 6.1 per cent (5.7)
- Winnipeg: 8.0 per cent (8.0)
- Regina: 7.0 per cent (7.3)
- Saskatoon: 6.8 per cent (6.2)
- Edmonton: 5.9 per cent (5.6)
- Calgary: 6.8 per cent (6.7)
- Vancouver: 7.7 per cent (7.4)
- Victoria: 8.0 per cent (7.4)
- Whitehorse: 7.5 per cent (7.6)
- Yellowknife: 7.7 per cent (6.7)
- Iqaluit: 5.0 per cent (4.8)