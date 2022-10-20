THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is a cool -4 in Thunder Bay this morning. The cold spot in Ontario is -5.6 ° C in Fort Frances.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

Clear skies and a high of 10 is forecast for Thursday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances

As Ontario’s cold spot this morning we are getting a look forward. However for today, mainly sunny skies with winds at up to 15 km/h.

High 9. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -2 in Dryden at the Airport under mainly sunny skies. There will be increasing cloudiness late this morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High 7. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Marten Falls

Skies are cloudy in Ogoki this morning. There will be a 60 per cent chance of light snow early this morning.

That 60 per cent chance of light snow over eastern sections will continue late this morning and early this afternoon. Before becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h this morning.

High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies. Periods of rain are forecast for this evening. Rain will be mixed with snow overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low plus 3.