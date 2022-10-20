SURPASSING LEGENDS: Last week, New England head coach BILL BELICHICK recorded his 324th career win, including the postseason, tying Pro Football Hall of Famer GEORGE HALAS (324) for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. With a Patriots win against Chicago on Monday Night Football (8:15 PM ET, ESPN), Belichick will surpass Halas on the all-time wins list, with only Pro Football Hall of Famer DON SHULA (347) ahead of him. The head coaches with the most career wins, including the postseason, in NFL history: COACH TEAM(S) WINS Don ShulaHOF Baltimore Colts, Miami 347 Bill Belichick Cleveland Browns, New England 324 George HalasHOF Decatur/Chicago Staleys/Chicago Bears 324 The Bears come into Monday’s game with 785 regular-season wins in franchise history, tied with Green Bay (785) for the most in NFL history. The Bears/Staleys franchise has had the most all-time regular-season wins of any NFL team at the end of each of the league’s first 102 seasons. — NFL — (KANSAS) CITY BY THE BAY: Since taking over as Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, PATRICK MAHOMES leads the league with 20,443 passing yards and 168 touchdown passes. Through 69 career regular-season starts, he has compiled a 54-15 record, including a win in his first-career start in Week 17 of the 2017 season. With a win at San Francisco on Sunday (4:25 PM ET, FOX), Mahomes will tie Pro Football Hall of Famer KEN STABLER (55 wins) for the second-most wins ever by a quarterback through his first 70 career starts. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer OTTO GRAHAM (56) has more. The quarterbacks with the most wins in their first 70 career starts in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM(S) WINS Otto GrahamHOF Cleveland Browns 56 Ken StablerHOF Oakland Raiders 55 Daryle Lamonica Buffalo, Oakland Raiders 54 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 54* *In 69 starts Mahomes’ top target this season has been tight end TRAVIS KELCE, who leads the league with seven touchdown receptions, leads tight ends with 41 catches and ties for the lead among tight ends with 455 receiving yards. With nine receptions and 45 receiving yards on Sunday, Kelce will have totaled at least 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards for the ninth-consecutive season, surpassing ANTONIO GATES (eight consecutive seasons) for the third-longest such streak by a tight end in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer TONY GONZALEZ (16 consecutive seasons) and JASON WITTEN (15) have longer streaks of 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards. The tight ends with at least 50 receptions and 500 receiving yards in the most consecutive seasons in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM(S) SEASONS CONSECUTIVE SEASONS Tony GonzalezHOF Kansas City, Atlanta 1998-2013 16 Jason Witten Dallas 2004-19 15 Antonio Gates San Diego Chargers 2004-11 8 Travis Kelce Kansas City 2014-21 8* *Active streak Dating back to Week 15 of the 2021 season, Kelce has recorded a touchdown reception in each of his past six road games. With a touchdown reception in San Francisco, Kelce will tie MARCUS POLLARD (seven consecutive road games from 2000-01) for the most consecutive road games with a touchdown reception by a tight end in NFL history. The tight ends with a touchdown reception in the most consecutive road games in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM SEASON(S) CONSECUTIVE ROAD GAMES Marcus Pollard Indianapolis 2000-01 7 Rich Caster N.Y. Jets 1972 6 Vernon Davis San Francisco 2013-14 6 Travis Kelce Kansas City 2021-22 6* *Active streak — NFL — RUNNING IN THE NORTH: Entering Week 7, Baltimore’s LAMAR JACKSON leads all quarterbacks with 451 rushing yards this season and has surpassed 50 rushing yards in each of his past five games. With 49 rushing yards against Cleveland on Sunday (1:00 PM ET, CBS), Jackson will join CAM NEWTON as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first five seasons. Jackson has totaled 4,124 rushing yards since entering the league in 2018. In 2019, his 1,206 rushing yards were the most-ever by a quarterback in a single season and he is the only quarterback ever to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in multiple seasons (2019-20). With 116 rushing yards on Sunday, Jackson will surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer STEVE YOUNG (4,239 rushing yards) for the fifth-most rushing yards ever by a quarterback. Jackson has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in 12 career games, the most ever by a quarterback. The quarterbacks with the most rushing yards in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM(S) RUSHING YARDS Michael Vick Atlanta, Philadelphia, N.Y. Jets, Pittsburgh 6,109 Cam Newton Carolina, New England 5,628 Randall Cunningham Philadelphia, Minnesota, Dallas, Baltimore Ravens 4,928 Russell Wilson Seattle, Denver 4,785 Steve YoungHOF Tampa Bay, San Francisco 4,239 Lamar Jackson Baltimore 4,124 The Ravens will be facing a Cleveland offense that enters the week with the league’s top rushing attack, averaging 172 rushing yards per game. Running back NICK CHUBB leads the NFL with 649 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. With a rushing touchdown on Sunday, Chubb will become the fifth player ever to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first five seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers JIM BROWN, EMMITT SMITH and LADAINIAN TOMLINSON, as well as ADRIAN PETERSON. The players with at least eight rushing touchdowns in the most consecutive seasons to begin their careers in NFL history: PLAYER TEAM SEASONS LaDainian TomlinsonHOF San Diego Chargers 9 Jim BrownHOF Cleveland 7 Adrian Peterson Minnesota 7 Emmitt SmithHOF Dallas 7 Nick Chubb Cleveland 4* *Has seven rushing touchdowns in fifth season Wide receiver AMARI COOPER leads Cleveland in receptions (31), receiving yards (348) and touchdown receptions (four) and has recorded a touchdown reception in four of the last five games. With a touchdown catch on Sunday, Cooper will become the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to record at least five touchdown receptions in each of his first eight seasons, joining GARY CLARK, MARQUES COLSTON, LARRY FITZGERALD and Pro Football Hall of Famers MARVIN HARRISON and RANDY MOSS. — NFL — PERFECT DUO: Miami wide receiver TYREEK HILL leads the league with 701 receiving yards this season, while teammate JAYLEN WADDLE ranks fifth with 533. Their combined 1,234 receiving yards are the second-most by a pair of teammates through their team’s first six games of a season in the Super Bowl era. If Hill and Waddle combine for at least 166 receiving yards against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football (8:20 PM ET, NBC), they will become the fifth pair of teammates ever and third since the 1970 merger to combine for over 1,400 receiving yards through their team’s first seven games of a season. The pairs of teammates to combine for the most receiving yards through their team’s first seven games of a season all-time: TEAMMATES TEAM SEASON COMBINED REC. YARDS Charlie Hennigan & Bill Groman Houston Oilers 1961 1,621 Isaac BruceHOF & Torry Holt St. Louis Rams 2000 1,486 Lance AlworthHOF & Gary Garrison San Diego Chargers 1968 1,441 Emmanuel Sanders & Demaryius Thomas Denver 2014 1,401 Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle Miami 2022 1,234* *Through first six games Hill totaled 177 receiving yards last week, his third game this season with at least 10 receptions and 150 receiving yards and eighth such game in his career, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer CALVIN JOHNSON (seven games) and JULIO JONES(seven) for the most such games by a player in his first seven seasons all-time. With 150 receiving yards on Sunday night, Hill will become the first player ever to record at least 150 receiving yards in four of his team’s first seven games of a season. He can also join Pro Football Hall of Famers LANCE ALWORTH (871 receiving yards in 1968) and MARVIN HARRISON (853 in 2000) as the only players in the Super Bowl era with at least 850 receiving yards through their team’s first seven games of the season. — NFL — ROOKIE DOMINANCE: New York Jets running back BREECE HALL leads all rookies this season with 609 scrimmage yards (391 rushing, 218 receiving), while Houston running back DAMEON PIERCE ranks second with 469 scrimmage yards (412 rushing, 57 receiving). Pierce has totaled over 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of his past three games. With at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown at Las Vegas on Sunday (4:05 PM ET, CBS), he will become the fifth rookie since 2000 to record 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in four-or-more consecutive games, joining ALVIN KAMARA (five consecutive games in 2017), SAQUON BARKLEY (four in 2018), ODELL BECKHAM JR. (four in 2014) and KEVIN JONES (four in 2004). Seattle rookie cornerback TARIQ WOOLEN ties for the league lead with four interceptions this season and has recorded an interception in each of the past four games. With an interception at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (4:25 PM ET, FOX), Woolen will join JAIRUS BYRD (2009) as the only rookies in the Super Bowl era to record an interception in five consecutive games. Woolen can also become the fourth player since 1970 with at least five interceptions in his first seven career games, joining Byrd (five interceptions), KEN LEE (five) and Pro Football Hall of Famer EVERSON WALLS (six). The players with the most interceptions in their first seven career games since 1970: PLAYER TEAM(S) INTERCEPTIONS Everson WallsHOF Dallas 6 Jairus Byrd Buffalo 5 Ken Lee Detroit, Buffalo 5 Tariq Woolen Seattle 4* *Through first six games