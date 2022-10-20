Geraldton – NEWS – A reported dispute has led to Dawson PERREAULT being arrested and charged with weapons offences in Geraldton.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:53 p.m., officers with the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a dispute in which one person was accused of using a knife to make threats towards another person in Geraldton.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:55 p.m., spoke with the victim, located a knife, and began searching for the accused who had left on foot. A short time later, police located the accused who accessed another knife from his pocket while being arrested. The accused was disarmed, and no injuries were sustained by police or the accused.

As a result of the investigation, Dawson PERREAULT, 23 years-old, of Geraldton, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) of the CC;

Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the CC; and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Thunder Bay on October 20, 2022, to answer to the above charges.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.