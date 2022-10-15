Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Mackenzie BOUCHER-LEGARDE a 15-year-old female.

Mackenzie BOUCHER- LEGARDE was last seen in the area of Dawson Road and Hunter Road on October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:30 pm.

Mackenzie BOUCHARD-LEGARDE is described as an Indigenous female, 5’6″ with a thin build and medium complexion. She has short straight blue hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white windbreaker jacket and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com